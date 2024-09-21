Kansas State's Chris Klieman Believes Skylar Thompson 'Ready' To Lead Dolphins
Former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson was vaulted into the spotlight late in Week 2.
Thompson entered the game after the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, left with a concussion. Tagovailoa was later placed on the IR, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games. Although the Dolphins brought in Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, coach Mike McDaniel made it clear Thompson is the team's starter.
Thompson's ex-coach, Chris Klieman, believes he is more than ready to take hold of the opportunity.
“Skylar’s a flat winner," Klieman shared at a recent press conference. "When adversity sometimes is at the highest is when I think he performs the best. I think he’s gonna light it up, I know he’s ready for this moment.”
Thompson spent five seasons at K-State, with all but two coming under Klieman as the head coach. Arguably Thompson's best season came in Klieman's first year at the helm, recording 2,315 yards for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
When Thompson stepped in against the Buffalo Bills, he was not asked to air the ball out much despite their multiple touchdown deficit. He finished with a mediocre statline of 8 of 14 for 80 yards. Instead, the Dolphins offense relied on star running back De'Von Achance, who recorded more than 20 carries, 100 rushing yards, and a touchdown.
