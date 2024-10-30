K-State Enters Houston Game With Massive Implications As Double-Digit Favorite
Kansas State's football success with Las Vegas oddsmakers has continued to resonate thus far this season.
The Wildcats (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, which included a Sunflower Showdown victory last week against Kansas, 29-27.
Entering November, Kansas State vies for a spot in the Big 12 championship game if it can win out. This Saturday, the Wildcats take a brief break from their gauntlet of night games with a trip to Houston (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Cougars (3-5, 2-3 Big 12) beat Utah 17-14 at home to finish 2-1 in October but now find are a 13-point underdog to the Wildcats as of Wednesday afternoon.
Thus far, Kansas State has done subpar against the spread. The Wildcats are 3-5 compared to their on-field record. However, according to Team Rankings, there are some unique trends players must be aware of before making a final pick.
The over-under equation is a crucial factor. Chris Tennant's game-winning field goal resulted in a significant loss for under-bettors last week. According to CBS Sports, the number closed at 55.5 points. If the point total were the only aspect of the bet slip that was a concern, it would likely have gone down as a "bad beat."
Through eight games, Kansas State is 4-3-1 on total-point bets. The over has hit 50 percent of the time, including three out of the last four games. The last time Kansas State failed to cover a double-digit spread was against UT Martin in its opener Aug. 31. The Wildcats were 37.5-point favorites, winning 41-6.
If Kansas State is the pick this Saturday, choose wisely. Houston has three wins against the spread as an underdog, covering two out of its last three games. Despite its 30-19 win against TCU, Houston failed to cover a 16-point cushion
Kansas State is idle next week before traveling to play Arizona Nov. 15.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
