K-State Football Extends Another Offer To Two-Sport Quarterback
Kansas State football just offered another two-sport athlete to their program Saturday afternoon.
The latest was Vandegrift High quarterback Miles Teodecki, who also plays outfielder for their baseball team.
"After a great conversation with Coach [Chris] Klieman and Matt Wells, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State football," Teodecki tweeted.
K-STATE FOOTBALL ISSUES OFFER TO HIGH SCHOOL LINEBACKER FROM OKLAHOMA
Kansas State football is still active in its recruiting this offseason.
Their latest offer was to Mustang High's Gabriel Osborne Jr., who plays basketball and football as a defensive back and return specialist.
"I am excited to announce that I have received an offer to play football at Kansas State University," Osborne tweeted Thursday. "I’d be honored to help carry on the proud tradition of elite defensive backs and return men."
Osborne also received an offer from Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champions.
NEW K-STATE ASSOCIATE COACH EMULATING CONFIDENCE FROM FORMER STANDOUT
New Kansas State associate head coach Matthew Driscoll has overseen many players through his 37-year coaching career.
One of them was 2025 Jerry West Award winner Chaz Lanier, whom Driscoll oversaw at North Florida for four seasons. Lanier went from averaging less than five points to nearly 20 in just one year.
“When you’re talking about confidence, Chaz Lanier is the greatest example," Driscollsaid about the shooting guard Friday. "You don’t win the Jerry West Award by accident. For us, he only averaged five points in back-to-back years. How do you go from that to having 20 a game and becoming the most efficient player in the country? It’s having great confidence."
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Dynamic Two-Sport Athlete Receives Offer From K-State Football
Matthew Driscoll Bringing Chaz Lanier's Confidence To Kansas State
K-State Football Loses Recruiting Battle To Former Big 12 Rival