K-State Football Players Ignored In Big 12 Media Preseason All-Big 12 Teams
The media just gave Kansas State some bulletin board material Tuesday when it released its All-Big 12 Preseason Football Team.
While media members showed respect for the Wildcats by voting them second in the preseason poll, they didn’t have one player on the preseason football team on offense or defense.
Interestingly, Oklahoma State, picked third, has four players on the team on offense and another two on defense.
At running back, Oklahoma State junior Ollie Gordon II was a unanimous selection. But K-State junior DJ Giddens, who rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, is every bit as good as Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks. Brooks rushed for 1,542 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
On defense, K-State senior linebacker Austin Moore was left off in favor of Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver and Nick Martin.
Colorado, which is picked to finish 11th, had two players make the team.
K-State joined TCU, Baylor, Houston and Arizona State as the only teams with no representation. Houston and Arizona State were picked to finish 15th and 16th. TCU was picked to finish 10th and Baylor 12th.
Big 12 Preseason Media Football Rankings
- Utah (906, 20) 2. Kansas State (889, 19) 3. Oklahoma State (829, 14) 4. Kansas (772, 5) 5. Arizona (762, 3) 6. Iowa State (661) 7. West Virginia (581) 8. UCF (551) 9. Texas Tech (532) 10. TCU (436) 11. Colorado (400) 12. Baylor (268) 13. BYU (215) 14. Cincinnati (196) 15. Houston (157) 16. Arizona State (141)
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
