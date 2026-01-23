Kansas State’s 2026 Schedule Offers Collin Klein a Real Playoff Path

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats will go into the 2026 season under new direction from coach Collin Klein and were given a favorable schedule to begin his tenure.

Klein has been a part of several memorable stretches in program history, including back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2010 and 2011, a Heisman finalist, BCS bowl game appearances as a player. He later added a Sugar Bowl appearance as the team's offensive coordinator after the 2023 season.

While there were on-field struggles throughout 2025, Klein pledged to take K-State to new heights during his introductory press conference last month.

"I love challenges," Klein said. "I love going and doing hard things. To take this program where it has never been is going to be hard, and I want it to be hard. We are going to attack this thing together, as a staff, as players, as a fanbase and as an administration. We're going to take this program where it hasn't been before."

Klein's pursuit of taking the Wildcats to new levels begins this spring.

He will have all spring to get his restructured roster in order to become competitive again in a Big 12 that looks very different going into next season. Not only is Texas Tech expected to be near the top, so are Oklahoma State, Arizona State, TCU, Arizona and Houston.

While the Wildcats won't have to face the Red Raiders during the regular season, Klein will ultimately face one of the toughest slates among Big 12 teams in 2026. There's a strong chance Kansas State can start the year 3-0 without leaving the friendly confines of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Nicholls State (FCS) comes to town Sept. 5, followed by a visit from a quality Washington State program, and then welcome Tulane in Week Three following the team's run to the College Football Playoffs this season.

By Week Four, Kansas State should be ready to roll for what will be among the toughest stretch of games for any team in the country. The Wildcats will head to Nippert Stadium to face Cincinnati before entering a bye week that features an 8-game gauntlet that begins with back-to-back home games against Houston and archrival Kansas Jayhawks.

Should Klein's team navigate to midseason, it's reasonable to think the Wildcats could start next season 6-0 and ranked inside the top-15 nationally. The 'Cats will return star quarterback Avery Johnson and an impressive portal haul with instant impact transfers which help raise expectations.

KSU will head to Arizona State on Oct. 24 for what will be Klein's first opportunity at securing a signature victory over Kenny Dillingham, who's already notched a conference title and playoff appearance under his belt.

The Wildcats will then head to Colorado on Halloween to face a talented team aided by the transfer portal under fourth-year coach Deion Sanders.

Most great teams are remembered by what they do in November which is something Klein knows so much about considering how well he performed as a player and coordinator.

K-State will host Big 12 darkhorse Oklahoma State under new coach Eric Morris on Nov. 7 in what could be a game with Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff implications.

Should the Wildcats come out of its game against the Cowboys unscathed, they will trek down to Fort Worth to face TCU, a team that just lost its quarterback and several key offensive staffers during the offseason.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes will be tested next season with hot seat talk since his program hasn't quite lived up to the hype after a national championship game appearance in Year One.

One loss likely keeps any Big 12 team out of the College Football Playoff conversation, but two would certainly keep one out. With a rivalry game against Iowa State to close the season and former coach Matt Campbell taking the best pieces of his roster with him to Penn State, it's reasonable to expect a drop off from the Cyclones after arguably its best stretch in program history.

For Kansas State, there is a path to a playoff appearance under Klein in Year One. Without having to play Texas Tech or BYU, that's a big win in itself for the Wildcats postseason hopes.

More from Kansas State On SI