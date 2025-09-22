Fab's Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Trey Benson, Elic Ayomanor Top Picks
Week 3 of the regular season is in nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 4!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in an attempt to bolster the strength of your roster. So, to help you make the best pickups possible, here are 10 players (and other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Picks
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals (59%): The Cardinals might have lost their top running back, James Conner, for an extended period of time after he had his leg twisted awkwardly while being tackled. Ultimately, he was carted off the field. That leaves Benson to take over the top role in Arizona’s backfield, so he’ll have a real chance to make a fantasy impact moving forward. He needs to be owned in all leagues.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans (50%): Has Ayomanor passed Calvin Ridley as the top fantasy wide receiver in Tennessee? He was targeted four times, catching all four passes for 38 yards and scoring a touchdown in a loss to the Colts. He has now scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, during which time he’s combined to score 29.4 fantasy points. The rookie should be a hot addition for Week 4.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders (41%): Mariota did very well in the absence of Jayden Daniels (knee), throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another 40 yards and a touchdown. In all, he posted 20.3 fantasy points. While we’re not sure when Daniels will be back (he wasn’t able to practice last week), Mariota would be worth streaming if he gets a start against the Falcons.
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots (41%): Henry went off in Week 3, scoring two touchdowns and 29 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He’s been one of Drake Maye’s favorite targets in the Patriots' offense dating back to last season, and I was surprised to see him available in so many Sleeper leagues. Tight end is a dumpster fire this season, so Henry needs to be on far more fantasy rosters the rest of the year.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Dolphins (34%): Gordon was still a distant second to De’Von Achane in terms of snaps last week, but he saw nine touches, including three red-zone looks, and scored a touchdown in a loss to the Bills. I’m not sure he’ll have standalone flex value, at least not until the heavy bye weeks, but he appears to be the direct handcuff for Achane. I’d cut Jaylen Wright if he’s on your roster, too.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (30%): I didn’t love Strange’s matchup against Houston this week, but he overcame it to catch six passes for 61 yards. His 12.1 fantasy points was one of the best tight end totals of the week, and he continues to play a high percentage of the Jaguars offensive snaps. While his stats might be inconsistent from week to week, it’s hard to ignore Strange’s snaps share and usage.
Geno Smith, QB, Raiders (23%): Smith posted three touchdowns and 26.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Commanders. While a bunch of those points came in garbage time, I do like Smith as a sleeper next week in a plus matchup against the Bears. Their defense has been one of the most vulnerable to quarterbacks after the first three weeks of the season, so Smith could be a useful asset for fantasy fans.
Chris Rodriguez, RB, Commanders (10%): I’m not sure what to make of Washington’s backfield, but Rodriguez led the team in carries (11), ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (8). This could be a week-to-week thing, but Rodriguez is at least worth a look. I can also say the same thing about Jeremy McNichols (11%), who had just four carries but ran for a 60-yard touchdown and scored 13.8 fantasy points.
Carson Wentz, QB, Vikings (8%): Wentz didn’t have a huge fantasy game against the Bengals (15.3 points), but he didn’t need to as the Vikings won big, 48-10. However, the veteran looked a lot better than J.J. McCarthy, who could find himself being “Wally Pipped” moving forward. If that’s the case, Wentz will have clear fantasy value in Minnesota’s well-publicized, quarterback-friendly offense.
Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders (6%): Tucker went absolutely nuts in a loss to the Commanders, posting eight catches (nine targets), 145 yards, three touchdowns and 40.9 points. No one benefitted from this performance, though, as he was started in just 1% of Sleeper leagues. Tucker is still worth a look in deeper leagues, however, as he has a plus matchup against the Bears’ poor defense next on the schedule.
Notables Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold, Seahawks (24%)
Tyrod Taylor, Jets (4%)
Notable Running Backs
Kenneth Ganwell, Steelers (34%)
Blake Corum, Rams (28%)
Woody Marks, Texans (19%)
Notable Wide Receivers
Romeo Doubs, Packers (48%)
Calvin Austin III, WR, Steelers (45%)
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (25%)
Tory Horton, Seahawks (8%)
KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys (5%)
Sterling Shepard, Buccaneers (2%)
Notable Tight Ends
Chig Okonkwo, Tians (30%)
Notable Kickers
Matt Prater, Bills (48%)
Spencer Shrader, Colts (35%)
Will Reichard, Vikings (13%)
Joey Slye, Titans (11%)
Joshua Karty, Rams (2%)