K-State Predicted To Tie For First With Utah By 247Sports
For the next two months until the season-opening kickoff on Aug. 31, the Kansas State football program is going to receive a lot of love from media outlets across the country.
Last week, 247Sports picked the Wildcats to finish in a tie for first with newcomer Utah Utes. Both schools were projected to go 7-2 in the Big 12 and 10-2 overall.
Even though Utah is new to the Big 12, it wouldn’t be surprising if it won the conference title in its first season.
This is what 247Sports wrote about the Utes: "Utah is a trendy pick to see immediate success in the Big 12. The return of star quarterback Cam Rising and experience of Kyle Whittingham as head coach is a key reason behind that. The Utes also get some familiarity with games against the other "Four Corner" schools that left the Pac-12 to join the Big 12. Utah does face a key matchup at Oklahoma State in September. The Utes have struggled on the road against top-25 opponents recently. Still, Whittingham has the pieces to take Utah to the Big 12 title game in 2024."
In 2021 and 2022, Rising threw for a combined 5,527 yards, 46 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. He sustained a major knee injury in the Rose Bowl at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Rising redshirted after missing all of 2023. If he is completely healthy from the knee injury, he will pose a problem for Big 12 teams.
247Sports is equally optimistic on K-State, stating there is a reason why the oddsmakers are so high on the Wildcats for 2024. A lot of that likely has to do with first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson taking command in Manhattan. Potentially a preseason darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, Johnson showcased his talents at times last season. He earned MVP honors in the Pop-Tart Bowl. Chris Klieman could add a second Big 12 title with another 10-win season.
