K-State QB Avery Johnson, Arizona's Noah Fifita Could Spring Back Into Heisman Race
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is off to a somewhat slow start this season.
He entered with some Heisman Trophy hype but the numbers after two games hardly scream worthy of consideration. He has just 334 passing yards and 77 rushing.
The good news is the season is 12 games. Johnson and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita could both climb back into the discussion during Friday's matchup in Manhattan.
Bleacher Report had them on equal footing in its weekly Heisman Trophy rankings. They were listed in the "Tier 3: On The Radar" section.
Here's what was said:
"Fifita and the 'Cats stumbled in Week 2, trudging past Northern Arizona 22-10. He completed 18-of-26 passes but only for 173 yards with one score and one interception. Fifita is set to (indirectly) challenge the next guy on Friday evening."
"Johnson overcame an unimpressive half to help K-State avoid an upset at Tulane. He ended the dramatic 34-27 victory with 181 yards and two touchdowns, adding 40 yards on the ground. This is a nonconference tilt between the Big 12 counterparts, but it's nonetheless an impactful game for both programs."
Playing against each other should help their cause, especially considering both teams are ranked and playing on national television. Neither player is focused on individual awards, but no one has ever turned down Heisman attention.
Their matchup just adds to the electric atmosphere.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI