K-State QB Avery Johnson Unfazed By The Void Left At Tight End
The Kansas State Wildcats need to fill the void left at tight end by now-Washington Commanders' Ben Sinnott.
Sinnott, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, recorded 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns in his junior campaign with the Wildcats. Replacing him won't come easy, but K-State quarterback Avery Johnson is confident in their group.
"We've had some guys step up," Johnson said. "I feel like Swanny (Will Swanson) has had a really good fall just in five or six days of practice."
The rising junior played a limited role in their offense over the past two years but could see increased production. Johnson also mentioned returning tight end Garrett Oakley, who is projected by many to land the starting spot.
"Obviously, we have Oaks (Garrett Oakley) coming back from last year and then some of those younger guys like Loftin," Johnson shared. "He hasn't necessarily got his chance yet on Saturdays but he's looked good in the fall and looked good in the spring. Those young guys are just continuing to improve and learn."
Oakley is viewed as the younger, higher-upside man for the job, finishing his freshman season with 11 receptions, 154 yards, and two touchdowns.
"I'm really impressed with what we've put forward so far," Johnson said. "Here, we're going to utilize our tight ends. We're going to use two, three guys at a time."
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @Anthony Pasci.
