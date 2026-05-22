K-State has been very active since Collin Klein took over as the head coach, bringing in a ton of talent. The staff has been very aggressive in bringing in talent for next year's team, but has also gotten off to a terrific start in the class of 2027. The Wildcats had 10 commitments entering Friday, and they got their 11th for next year's class when 3-star safety Bryson Dossett announced his commitment to K-State.

Dossett had many schools interested in him

There were many schools interested in the safety from Texas, as the Wildcats beat out other teams such as Texas A&M, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Houston, and many others. Dossett was initially offered a scholarship by former K-State coach Chris Klieman, and the new Wildcats staff remained interested throughout the process.

During his junior year at Fort Ridge Bend Point, he finished with 23 tackles. One of the most appealing things about Dossett is that he is a terrific athlete, as he has also put together a very good season in both the 110M and 300M hurdles during the track season. His older brother is currently at LSU after starting his career at Baylor. His father played at Baylor from 1997-2000, and also played two seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

The class of 2027 has the potential to be one of the best for K-State

It is still early in the recruiting process for the 2027 class, but things couldn't be going much better for K-State. After the announcement of Dossett committing to K-State, the Wildcats are currently ranked 27th according to the 247Sports rankings. The previous high for the Wildcats was the 2025 class, which was ranked 34th and headlined by 5-star tight end Linkon Cure.

As with any new coach in college sports, you have to be able to be successful in the transfer portal if you want to be successful in your first season. However, to build a successful program, getting the first recruiting class right is an absolute must. Klein and his staff have hit the ground running from Day 1, and they are being rewarded with a great start to the class.

Now, there figures to be plenty of changes throughout this season. A lot of what will keep these players committed is how K-State performs on the field this upcoming season. Right now, it is clear that Klein and his staff's message is hitting home with the recruits. They have done a good job of finding talent on both sides of the ball, and Dossett is just another commitment that has K-State's future looking bright.