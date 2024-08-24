K-State Recruit Linkon Cure Get Ultimatum From Big Brother Ahead Of Kansas Matchup
The annual game between Kansas State and Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown just got more intense in the Cure household.
The family has always paid attention to the matchup because it's the biggest rivalry in their home state. Leyton Cure is a tight end for the Jayhawks while younger brother Linkon committed to the Wildcats during the summer. He plays tight end, too.
The trash talk has already started despite Cure not joining the K-State roster until next season. This year's game could reach a new level because both teams are expected to compete for the Big 12 title. It could give so much more meaning to when they meet Oct. 26 in Manhattan.
"He's been giving me crap," Leyton Cure told ESPN Wichita. "He always on that. It's pretty fun."
Leyton Cure went far as jokingly giving little brother an ultimatum.
"I told Linkon you're probably just going to have a wear black T-shirt for this game," Cure said. "Because you're either going to support me or you're going to support K-State."
Linkon Cure is the most anticipated recruit in K-State history. He is the first five-star commit for the program. He is the No. 2 rated player nationally at his position after catching 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Goodland High School
.He chose the Wildcats over Oregon, Texas A & M and Kansas.
