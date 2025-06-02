K-State's Andrej Kostic In Line To Become Serbia's Next Nikola Jokic
Kansas State’s incoming freshman is turning heads with his recent play, putting college basketball scouts on notice.
Andrej Kostic, a 6-foot-6 guard from Serbia, delivered an impressive showing over two games at Adidas Eurocamp 2025. Across the two outings, Kostic averaged 34 points, three assists and three rebounds in just 22 minutes.
In a post on X, Draft Express' John Chepkevich lauded Kostic’s play style saying he is “so naturally talented.”
Kostic showcased his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, handle the ball as a primary playmaker and facilitate the offense. With his versatility at 6-foot-6, the Serbian guard has become a name to watch in the 2026 NBA Draft Class. He could join Serbian players Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic.
ESPN high-school recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi had high praise for the guard after watching his play at Adidas Eurocamp.
"HC Jerome Tang and Kansas State have a high-level shooting guard on the way in Andrej Kostic,” Biancardi wrote. “He reads the defense well and attacks with poise under pressure, demonstrating excellent passing vision and touch. He shoots confidently from both deep and mid-range. Standing 6’5”, he has a sturdy frame and a high basketball IQ.”
Kostic committed to K-State after playing for KK Dynamic in Serbia's top professional league. While playing for the league the 18-year old averaged 16.4 points while shooting 35.2 percent from three.
With Kostic already displaying a mature play style and experience at a high-level, he should be poised to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats next season.
