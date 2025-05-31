Here Are The Details For K-State QB Avery Johnson's Summer Camp
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson explores more off-field endeavors with his newest achievement.
He has officially launched his own summer youth training camp, scheduled to take place next month.
"Join us for an action-packed day at Avery Johnson’s Youth Football Camp, held at the elite Shamrock Practice Facility! This exclusive camp is designed to give young athletes a firsthand experience of what it takes to compete at the next level."
In addition to brand deals and endorsements, Johnson is pouring into the Kansas State community by providing them with lessons and training on the field.
Last season, Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. It was a solid first full season under center, but there is a lot more to be expected from the signal-caller in 2025. The Wildcats lost three of their last four last year, eliminating them from playoff contention. Now with a rebranded offense and a more developed Johnson, Kansas State should compete among the best in the country.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said in his pre-Rate Bowl interview. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Hopefully, this new training camp can inspire younger athletes to one day emulate Johnson's success at the collegiate level.
More K-State News
Kansas State Seeks Redemption In Elimination Game
K-State's Avery Johnson Expanding Personal Brand With Hot New Ride
K-State Basketball Gets Huge Acclaim After Latest CBS Sports Laud