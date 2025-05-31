Steelers' Will Howard Shockingly Compared To $255 Million Pro Bowler
Will Howard has drawn comparisons to star quarterbacks like 2024 MVP Josh Allen and 2002 MVP Rich Gannon.
But the latest comparison might be the most unexpected so far. Bleacher Report's James Palmer said he heard Howard being likened to Philadelphia Eagles' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts.
“Will Howard has some traits that some people really liked in this draft,” Palmer said Wednesday on NFL Insider Notebook. “Big, strong, athletic guy. There was one comment that I thought was interesting. Somebody compared him to Jalen Hurts in terms of the physicality and the size he can run with. I think Hurts is a better athlete out in space, but I just thought that was interesting that somebody brought that up.”
Hurts and Howard are the most recent achievers on top of football's greatest heights, with Hurts named the Super Bowl LIX MVP after the Eagles' blowout victory over Kansas City, while Howard earned the Offensive MVP in the title game against Notre Dame.
Like Howard, Hurts didn't have a ton of NFL hype as a second-round draft pick. He led Alabama to consecutive national championship appearances in 2017 and 2018. However, he lost his first one to Clemson and was benched in the next championship for Tua Tagovailoa. He eventually lost his starting position and transferred to Oklahoma for his final season.
Howard spent four seasons with Kansas State before heading to the Buckeyes for a chance at postseason glory. He got exactly that with a championship in his fifth season, but questions still surround him with his lack of real hype during his Wildcats tenure.
Still, Howard should take comparisons like this as positive anecdotes, especially as he enters the league with uncertainty surrounding him and the Steelers' quarterback situation.
