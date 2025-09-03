K-State's Chris Klieman Provides Update On George Fitzpatrick
As Kansas State awaits the injury statuses of tight end Linkon Cure and running back Dylan Edwards, one underrated key piece is swirling around the report, too.
Offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who was on the Ohio State national championship team, had a preseason injury that has delayed his Kansas State debut. However, K-State coach Chris Klieman provided some positive news regarding Fitzpatrick's status.
“He’s recovering really well. I’m excited and pleased to report the progress," Klieman said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "His weight’s coming back up, he’s doing almost everything but putting the pads on. Full workouts, full weight workouts, running. So he’s really progressing. I don’t know what that looks like. If that's the end of September or early October, somewhere around there. That’s the hope, but let’s just take it on a week-by-week, day-by-day basis.”
The Wildcats want him back sooner or later, as they try to shift the season from an ugly display in the first two weeks.
HERE ARE A FEW POTENTIAL K-STATE BOWL MATCHUPS IN WAY-TOO-EARLY PREDICTIONS
The college football season is entering its second week.
So why not make Bowl predictions in early September? ESPN made a few predictions for Kansas State, pinning Arkansas State (SERVPRO First Responder Bowl) and Florida (AutoZone Liberty Bowl) as possible matchups we could see in December.
Nevertheless, Kansas State has to get there first. The first two weeks haven't encouraged many that it's ready to leap toward championship glory. The Wildcats need a massive shift to have any chance at the postseason, which has dramatically plummeted with the first two performances. Their ugly loss to Iowa State and slim victory over North Dakota don't exactly encourage fans that they can keep up with the nation's best.
Forget CFP odds, the Wildcats may not even notch five victories playing the way they are. Some are already equating them to the 2024 Florida State team that won just two games last season.
"If we're gonna play like this every week, we're not gonna be the team that we want to be," K-State quarterback Avery Johnson said after the North Dakota game. "I just went straight to the leaders on the offense and the defense, and we have to take accountability for the game we had tonight. It was way too close for comfort."
