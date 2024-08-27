K-State's Avery Johnson Feels RB DJ Giddens Deserves More National Respect
At times, it seems Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is already old news.
Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards drew the most buzz during the preseason because of the newness and flash. But quarterback Avery Johnson made sure to let everyone know old reliable is still effective.
"Every K-State fan knows how talented DJ is, but I feel like he doesn't get talked about enough on a national level," Johnson said. "DJ is one of the best, if not the best, running back in college football. Nobody gives him enough credit for that. It might just be because he just kind of goes about his business in a different way."
A junior, Giddens rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries. It is hard for him to get attention in the Big 12, let alone the national level. The Oklahoman ranked him as the fifth-best back in the league behind Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State), Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech), Devin Neal (Kansas) and RJ Harvey (Central Florida).
The love will come for Giddens if the wins pile this season. Strong play from his is vital if the Wildcats are going to compete for the conference title.
"He's special when he gets the ball in his hands," Johnson said. "I really think he's going to have a great year for us and just continue to be himself on Saturdays."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI