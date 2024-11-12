K-State's Avery Johnson Has Kept An Eye On Ohio State's Will Howard
Last year Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson got to know starter Will Howard.
This year, Johnson can only support Howard from afar. Howard is in his first season as the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Johnson said the two still remain in touch.
"I watched some of their game versus Purdue," Johnson said. "They looked pretty dominant in that game. Talked to him a few times this year after and before games and stuff, just trying to see how he's doing."
Howard made the season to decision to transfer late last season. It gave Johnson an opportunity to get some reps in the bowl game. Both have thrived in their new roles. Johnson has the Wildcats at 7-2 with a chance to still play for a Big 12 conference title and perhaps make the College Football Playoff.
Howard is coming off being named Big Ten Player of the Week after completing 21 of 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-0 victory against Purdue. Howard is 171 of 231 for 2,237 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions for the No. 2 Buckeyes, whose lone loss is to No. 1 Oregon.
"Obviously, it's really good to see him be successful and have a lot of success at Ohio State," Johnson said. "I'm just really grateful I got to spend some time with him here."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
