K-State's Avery Johnson Has The Most Important Trait Of Winning Quarterbacks
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson never shies from making the tough throws.
That's not who he is. The reason he feels he feels this way is simple: he believes he can complete most difficult passes.
Confidence is always king with Johnson. It's part of the reason the coaching staff is so comfortable with him under center as a true sophomore.
"First and foremost, I've always been a confident player," Johnson told BYU Sports Nation during Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. "I've always been a confident person. It's really a credit to my family, my parents. They've always told me to have that confidence in myself."
Johnson only played a small portion last season but is ready for the role as leading man. He enters this season in charge of the preseason No. 2 team in the Big 12 conference. There are talks of a league championship. A berth in the college football playoffs. And there is even Heisman hype.
There is no player more prepared for this than Johnson. Because he embraces these situations. The season can't come soon enough.
"What's there not to be confident in," Johnson said. "I have a great support system around me. I have great coaches, wonderful teammates, a lot of explosive playmakers that make my job easy. I'm just excited to get out there on the field with those guys."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K-State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
