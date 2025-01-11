K-State's Avery Johnson Left Off Potential 2026 Quarterback Draft Class

The potential 2026 NFL Draft QB class could be absolutely INSANE (pending Quinn Ewers’ decision):



• Arch Manning (Texas)

• Drew Allar (Penn State)

• Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)

• Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

• Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

• Sam Leavitt (ASU)

• Carson Beck (?)

•… pic.twitter.com/c1Iuu7fZHb