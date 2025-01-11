K-State's Avery Johnson Left Off Potential 2026 Quarterback Draft Class
NFL Rookie Watch recently listed out the potential quarterbacks to enlist in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 2025 Draft is relatively thin at the position, leaving many analysts already looking at next year for options.
With that said, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson wasn't among those signal callers mentioned. He fell to names like Penn State's Drew Allar and Carson Beck.
Johnson had a solid sophomore season in his first full year starting. He had 2,712 passing yards, 605 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He emerged as a duel-threat quarterback, joining Alabama's Jalen Milroe as the only Power Four players to throw for at least 2,500 yards and rush for at least 525.
Johnson still has at least two more years of eligibility. A Big 12 championship and a CFP appearance could elevate his player profile. Johnson says he still has "unfinished business" in the program and hopes to build on their 9-4 season in 2024.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said before the Rate Bowl in December. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
