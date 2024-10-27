K-State's Chris Klieman Confirms He Is 'Okay' Following Health Concern In Kansas Win
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media about an uncommon topic following their 16th-straight win against Kansas, 29-27.
Outside of the victory, Klieman said he experienced dizziness on the sideline, but it eventually subsided.
“I think I am (okay) buddy,” Klieman told reporters after the win. “I don’t know, I’ve had some issues in the past, and just was really dizzy today. And thanks a ton to (senior associate athletics director for student-athlete health, wellness and performance) Matt Thomason and (director of sports diet and nutrition) Scott Trausch for helping me out and taking care of me. My wife’s going to just kick my butt when I get home. I know it. So I may stay up here for a while tonight.”
According to The Mercury, Klieman was treated on the sidelines in the first half, never exiting the game. He was present for his on-field post-game interview, complimenting his team for coming up with a key fumble recovery late in regulation which led to the game-winning field goal.
K-State remains in the driver's seat to win a Big 12 title. The Iowa State Cyclones were idle this week, while the Colorado Buffaloes became bowl-eligible for the first time in the Deion Sanders era with a home win against Cincinnati.
The Wildcats travel to face the Houston Cougars next week before the end of their schedule takes shape. It does not play a ranked opponent until the last regular-season game against the Cyclones. Barring a slip-up from Iowa State, all signs point to a win-and-in scenario for both teams.
The Wildcats entered the weekend at No. 16 in the AP Poll. It remains unknown whether their win was enough to cause a jump in the rankings, if any.
Kickoff against the Cougars begins at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
