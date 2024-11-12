K-State's Chris Klieman Feels Season Is Far From Lost
Despite remaining in the mix for a Big 12 title berth, K-State coach Chris Klieman is focused on taking it one week at a time.
Klieman has had two weeks to reflect on Kansas State's 24-19 road loss to Houston, a game the Wildcats were a quarter from sealing before blowing a nine-point lead.
With the game in the rearview, Klieman said he is excited to take on an Arizona State (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) team that is part of a four-way tie for second-place in the conference. The Sun Devils are joined alongside the Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones.
"It's mid-November," Klieman said. "It sometimes gets forgotten we are a 7-2 football team that has a lot of things in front of us to play for. We don't know and can't control what other teams are gonna do. I think everybody knows a lot of things can still happen. But, for us, we gotta play and practice and prepare mentally and physically each day to give ourselves a chance to be successful...we're playing a really good Arizona State team that's a hot team that's playing well and finding ways to win."
Although the season is far from finished, the Wildcats luckily have a few things working in their favor. For one, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against Colorado and West Virginia, but need a Buffaloes loss to get into the conference title game. Luckily enough, the Wildcats have two home games before visiting Iowa State to close the regular season.
For now, winning out is top priority.
