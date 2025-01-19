K-State's Coleman Hawkins On Kansas Loss: "I Feel Like We Should've Won'
The Kansas State basketball team has lost games in just about every way possible this season.
Close calls. Blowouts. Turnovers. Free throws.
On Saturday, the loss to rival Kansas stung the most because it was a game the Wildcats felt was winnable.
"I think if we don't come out to the slow start like we did, we win," senior Coleman Hawkins said. "I won't consider anything different, the name on the front of the jersey. Honestly, I feel like we should've won this game. It's a rivalry game but regardless, I feel like we should have won. I'm not into moral victories. I want to win but we're going to have to move on. We'll see them again."
The Wildcats never recovered from the Jayhawks' 14-0 run to start the game. Kansas State took some solace in rallying to keep it close in the second half. The Wildcats pulled to within six points on two occasions but it wasn't enough.
The next step is for the Wildcats to regroup after a slow start to the Big 12 season. They have lost eight of nine, including five straight.
"Life throws things at you and you man up," Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. "You believe in who you are and what you're about and move onto the next thing ... We don't have guys who hang their heads. These are high character dudes."
