K-State's David Castillo More Than Just An Ordinary Freshman
The Kansas State basketball team only has one freshman on the roster this season.
But newcomer David Castillo is only a freshman by name.
He had already made an impact despite being the youngest player on the roster.
"David Castillo is not your average freshman," Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. "He doesn't approach the game as a freshman. He's not built like a freshman. He's a tremendous leader and that's interesting being a freshman, being a young guy. He doesn't shy away from leading. He doesn't shy away from being vocal."
Castillo arrives in Manhattan after a four-star career in high school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Despite so many experienced transfers, the Wildcats are counting on him contributing early. Senior Max Jones, who transferred from Cal State Fullerton, is already a fan of Castillo.
"He doesn't show his age," Jones said. "He's very mature. He handles everything very well on the court and off the court. Dave is one of those guys."
QB ON PACE FOR RECORD SEASON
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is on the cusp of breaking a record for the most single season touchdown passes in program history.
The record is 24 held by former quarterbacks Ell Roberson in 2003 and Will Howard in 2023. Last year, Howard broke the record in a 59-19 win over Baylor.
Johnson has 15 touchdown passes along with 1,401 yards this year.
Johnson is having one of the best seasons passing. His abilities were always called into question as he became defined as a running quarterback.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI