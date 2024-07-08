K-State Schedule Preview, Oct. 26: Wildcats Hosting Kansas Getting National Attention
More than three months away, the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas is already receiving national hype.
With both schools expected to be in the top 25, the Wildcats will have a lot riding on the outcome in their eighth game of the season when they play KU October 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan.
Recently ESPN's Greg McElroy identified an overlooked in-state rivalry game that could potentially shape College Football Playoff. He noted that Missouri vs. Alabama could dominate the headlines in week of the college football season, but the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State will be an important Big 12 matchup.
“Kansas has the third-best odds to win the Big 12 this year. Kansas State is the favorite to win the Big 12, alongside Utah,” McElroy said. “Can Kansas go on the road and knock off Kansas State in a rivalry game to maybe upset the pecking order there in the Big 12? That’s a close one that we’ll be following.”
A win by the Wildcats would be huge as they conclude a difficult three-game stretch. Although they can’t take their foot off the gas pedal, their next three games after KU are very winnable, playing Houston, Arizona State and Cincinnati.
Until the Jayhawks prove otherwise, K-State has the huge advantage in the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats have won the last 15 times the two teams have met.
Last year the game was close with K-State winning 31-27 in Lawrence.
“I knew they were a good team, and we were a good team," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said after last year’s game. “I thought this would be a four-quarter game. They have guys with a ton of pride over there. Nothing surprised me.”
Two years ago, when the game was in Manhattan, the Wildcats won comfortably 47-27.
The big difference this year is the spotlight. Instead of only the eyes of Kansas watching, the nation will be watching because the winner might be in position to play in the Big 12 Championship and quite possibly in the 12-team postseason playoffs.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI