K-State's Austin Romaine Receives Huge Accolade Against Big 12 Competition
The offseason accolades keep on coming for Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) listed their X top returning Big 12 linebackers, boasting Romaine at the top of the rankings.
PFF highlighted Romaine as a top 10 linebacker in the country on its college football show on YouTube in May, ranking him No. 4.
"He was actually the highest graded linebacker in the Power Four last year as only a true sophomore," PFF football analyst Max Chadwick said. "An outstanding run defender last year, prototypical Mike linebacker at 6-foot-2, 242 pounds, he is excellent at beating blockers before they even get a hand on him."
Romaine ended his sophomore season with 96 tackles (54 solo), two sacks, and three forced fumbles. Romaine's 43 run defense stops ranked fourth among Power Four linebackers, according to PFF.
Romaine sticks out in a conference loaded with talent at the linebacker position. The Big 12's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year was Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who had 127 total tackles last season, with five sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.
The expectations for Romaine are high this season, as he was one of three linebackers named to the Big 12 preseason all-conference team after boasting an All-Big 12 First team appearance last season.
Romaine has played a key role in Kansas State's defense over the past two seasons, starting in 17 of the 20 games he appeared in and collecting 118 total tackles. While the Wildcats look to light up the scoreboard with their high-powered offense, Romaine wants to match his preseason expectations and shut down opposing teams' playmakers.
