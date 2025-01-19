K-State's Jerome Tang Draws Criticism From Kansas Fans For Postgame Handshake
It appears the Bill Self-Jerome Tang handshake rift is still a thing.
It began last year when Self, the Kansas coach, addressed it after defeating Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats. Tang gave Self a quick handshake before returning to the locker room to address the team.
When asked about, Self took a shot at Tang.
"He just did a fly by," Self said. "That's fine. I will say this: when we got our kicked there, we shook everyone's hands ... So I guess it was different today."
Fast forward to Saturday's game between the in-state rivals. After losing to Self and the Jayhawks, Tang appeared to give Self the cold shoulder again. It caught the attention of Kansas fans.
There were no postgame remarks from the coaches. In fact, neither was asked about it. But it didn't prevent the public from commenting on it.
The Wildcats and Jayhawks meet once more this season in Manhattan. Let's see if the coaches end this or continue "handshake-gate."
HAWKINS REMAINS ALL-IN
Last May, Coleman Hawkins was preparing for life in the NBA.
He attended the combine in Chicago where he was considered a second-round pick or undrafted rookie free agent. Then Hawkins decided he wasn't ready to leave college.
He signed a huge NIL to play one more season at Kansas State that would take care of him fincancially while also providing another opportunity to compete for national title.
While the cash is there, Hawkins is struggling to reach the goal of winning. The Wildcats have lost eight of the last nine games, including five straight. Hawkins refuses to second-guess his decision but one thing is clear: he is going to give the team his all the remainder of the season.
"Coach talks all the time about fighting through adversity and manning up," Hawkins said. "It's my job to man up and persevere. I'm going to play out the season and try to win as many games I can for this program. That's where my mindset is."
The Wildcats are just 7-10 at this point of the season. On Saturday, they lost to rival Kansas after falling behind 14-0 at the start. The Wildcats fought in the second half to keep it respectable, which gives reason to think they can turn it around.
"I feel like we're right there to shocking a lot of people," Hawkins said. "I think very soon we're going to start winning basketball games ... I'm playing hard regardless."
