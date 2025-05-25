K-State’s Matthew Driscoll Endorses ‘Serving’ As A Key Coaching Strength
New Kansas State associate head coach Matthew Driscoll is no stranger to serving in an assistant role for a program.
During a press conference on Friday, Driscoll said he takes pride in being the next man in line to fill in gaps when needed. Now back as an assistant, Driscoll will leverage his supportive leadership to help the team improve next season.
“The one thing I know I’m really good at is serving,” Driscoll said. “It's of the utmost importance to me to make sure that whatever they need or need to have, I’m proactive and forward-thinking with that. I’ve always thought that was one of the greatest strengths I have as an assistant.”
Driscoll worked alongside Kansas State coach Jerome Tang when both were on the coaching staff at Baylor. The former North Florida coach also described Tang as a “servant” coach which could make this pairing a perfect fit for the Wildcats.
K-State Hit With Poor Transfer Portal Rating Against Big 12 Rivals
Those in Kansas State seem to be content with the program's post-spring development.
Well, one sports site doesn't seem to think they've done that well. 247Sports ranked the Big 12 football teams by their transfer portal transactions, ranking the Wildcats No. 13 with a score of 31.33.
If you ask any at Kansas State, though, they seem pretty content with their acquisitions through the portal over the last few months. The Wildcats grabbed a few veteran wide receivers in the portal, reloading the position to provide depth behind star Jayce Brown. They also added some solid offensive linemen, including reigning national champion George Fitzpatrick.
They didn't grab any four- or five-star players, but they addressed some of the offensive lapses and added some secondary pieces after losing Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle to the Draft. We'll still need to see the full product this fall, but if the Wildcats' front four can continue their blistering pass rush and strong run defense, it alleviates pressure on the second unit to perform.
Funny enough, Kansas State ranked ahead of BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State, who are anticipated to compete in the conference next season. So the Wildcats will likely dismiss this ranking and continue developing their unit for 2025. They are likely confident with their current roster, but the difference-maker will be quarterback Avery Johnson.
"All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too," Klieman said on SiriusXM on May 7. "He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
