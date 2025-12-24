Wildcats' defensive tackle announces intention to enter transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State continues to see its departure list grow this offseason as starting defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 317 pound junior posted 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks for Kansas State in 2025, while playing a growing role on the Wildcats’ defensive front with the highest pass rush rate among Big 12 defensive tackles.

Alcorn-Crowder signed with Kansas State as a member of its 2024 recruiting class out of the Junior College ranks at Butler Community College where he was considered the No. 22 overall player in the cycle among JUCO prospects, according to 247Sports.

He developed into a major contributor this season on the interior defensive line for Kansas State after being used sparingly as a sophomore in 2024.

Transfer Portal Timeline and Context

Under updated NCAA transfer portal rules, the window for FBS players opens at midnight on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16, 2026, unless a player qualifies for extended eligibility after participating in the 12-team College Football Playoffs. That five-day window opens Jan. 20 through Jan. 24, 2026.

While student-athletes can announce plans to enter the portal ahead of the official window, there is no formal entry and recruiting contact cannot be made with programs until Jan. 2.

What This Means for Kansas State

Alcorn-Crowder’s departure leaves a huge void along the defensive line as fellow starter Tobi Osunsanmi announced his intention to enter the portal over the weekend.

The Wildcats have now seen 18 players announce they will not return since the end of the 2025 season even with a familiar face in Collin Klein taking over as head coach.

Who's Out?

LB Austin Romaine

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

CB Donovan McIntosh

DE Ryan Davis

WR Jayce Brown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

DT Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder

A Brockton, Massachusetts native, Alcorn-Crowder stood out at the junior college level before earning a Kansas State offer. At Butler Community College, he recorded significant production, including double-digit tackles for loss and multiple sacks, which bolstered his recruitment profile. Kansas State University Athletics

His size and athletic profile drew interest from FBS programs seeking interior line depth, leading to his Kansas State tenure where he translated that potential into regular-season contributions.

Alcorn-Crowder’s departure timing aligns with other Wildcats expressing intentions to explore the portal, as documented in transfer trackers that list multiple K-State players signaling moves in the 2026 cycle.

The Wildcats do have at least one significant contributor returning next season as running back Joe Jackson announced his return following a breakout season. As a sophomore, Jackson recorded 169 carries for 911 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

Six of his eight scores came over the final two games against Utah and Colorado where he proved to be a workhorse by rushing for 435 yards on nearly nine yards per carry.

