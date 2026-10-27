K-State Team Bus Involved in Accident In Oklahoma City
Police responded to a crash on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City involving a K-State team bus that was carrying seventh graders.
According to officials, the bus was leaving the hotel when it collided with a truck.
The group was from St. John's Catholic School in Lawrence, and there were 24 students and 4 adults on the trip. Principal Jeff Harkin told Fox 4 in KC that no one was injured in the accident and that the group will continue their trip to see religious sites in the area.
According to Kansas State University, it is a charter bus, but the school doesn't own the bus.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.
Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn