K-State Team Bus Involved in Accident In Oklahoma City

Police responded to a crash on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City involving a K-State team bus that was carrying seventh graders.

According to officials, the bus was leaving the hotel when it collided with a truck.

The group was from St. John's Catholic School in Lawrence, and there were 24 students and 4 adults on the trip. Principal Jeff Harkin told Fox 4 in KC that no one was injured in the accident and that the group will continue their trip to see religious sites in the area.

According to Kansas State University, it is a charter bus, but the school doesn't own the bus.

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