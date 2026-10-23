K-State Has a Golden Opportunity to Exploit Arizona State's Biggest Weakness

K-State enters Saturday's matchup against Arizona State with uncertainty at quarterback, but there is one area where the Wildcats should feel very confident.

Running the football.

After producing a season-high 359 rushing yards in last week's 35-24 victory over KU, K-State will face an Arizona State defense that has struggled mightily against the run during Big 12 play.

The numbers suggest Collin Klein's offense has an opportunity to build on its most impressive rushing performance of the season.

K-State enters Saturday ranked sixth nationally with 239.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Arizona State is allowing 227.7 rushing yards per game against Big 12 opponents, the second-most allowed in the conference.

This was going to be a pivotal matchup regardless, and now, with Avery Johnson questionable, it becomes even more important.

The Sun Devils' struggles were particularly evident in the 53-25 loss to Texas Tech when the Red Raiders rushed for 260 yards. Running back J'Koby Williams rushed the ball 11 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona State allows 32 points per game, but in its last two Big 12 games, the Sun Devils have given up 108 points.

For K-State, formula should be relatively straightforward.

Esablish the running game early, control possession and force Arizona State to prove it can stop a rushing attack over four quarters.

Joe Jackson and Rodney Fields Jr. are the two guys who need to deliver.

In the win against the Jayhawks, Jackson rushed for 159 yards. He showcased breakaway speed on his 64-yard run and took over the final drive as the Wildcats were running out the clock.

Joe Jackson sprints in for the TD! 😤



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/39l5DPXrb7 — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) October 17, 2026

Fields finished with 66 yards on only eight carries, and with Johnson potentially out, look for those carry numbers to increase.

Getting the rushing attack going early will pay dividends in this game. With a backup quarterback, the Wildcats will have to stay in manageable situations on third down. The Wildcats rank No. 2 in the country, converting 59.3% of their third downs, while the Sun Devils struggle to get off the field on third downs.

The Sun Devils allow opponents to convert 37.6% of their third downs, ranking 71st in the country and 10th in the Big 12. Against conference opponents, they have allowed 19-of-42 third-down conversions.

For Klein and the Wildcats, Saturday presents a chance to prove last week's offensive breakthrough was more than a one-game performance. Even if Johnson is unable to go, the Wildcats have a path to leave Tempe with a win.