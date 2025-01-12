K-State Twitter Unloads On Jerome Tang After Blowout Loss To Houston
Kansas State fans have called for coach Jerome Tang to be fired all season.
Saturday night just added fuel to the flames. A 30-point loss against the Houston Cougars incited complaints about Tang and the Wildcats this season.
"This season is the lowest point in K-State men's basketball history," one fan tweeted. "By far. Spending this kind of money to have the worst team in program history is outrageous. Only Jerome Tang could manage it."
Tang expressed his pride in the team's performance despite the blowout.
“I was proud of our guys because I thought we put an offensive plan together that would give us the opportunity to get shots, and I thought, for the most part, they tried to execute that," Tang said after the loss. "I’m proud of how we started the game, I’m proud of how we started the second half. Just didn’t have enough to sustain for 40 minutes.”
Wildcats fans heard none of this, reciprocating his words of encouragement with more criticism of the direction this season.
Houston dominated in second-chance points, rebounds, and paint scoring. The Wildcats' inability to collect on the boards or score on the inside put them in an early hole that they couldn't recover from.
This loss puts the Wildcats back near the bottom of the conference. They dropped to 1-3 in conference play and are the only Big 12 team with a losing overall record. They face Texas Tech (11-4) Tuesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.