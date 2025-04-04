K-State Wide Receivers Are Having An 'Immediate Impact' Amid Arrival
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman acknowledged many in his opening spring football press conference.
But he said he is most impressed with the receiving core in their leadership and impact upon arrival.
“The wide receiver position, there’s a handful of guys there that are older and make us a lot more mature from an experience standpoint," Klieman said. "They’ve played a lot of football. Jerand Bradley, Jaron Tibbs, Gabe Medford. Those guys immediately have had an impact. We’ll find out on the field, but those kids are on the jugs every day and they’re doing those little things that you’re excited about.”
They may not be the most star-studded group, but the core should be good complements to star Jayce Brown, who had 47 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns. They will also have a solid tight end duo of five-star newcomer Linkon Cure and veteran Garrett Oakley, who hauled 22 receptions for 236 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
The Wildcats outsourced many of their receivers for next season, so Klieman emphasized the importance of individual accountability for personal improvement.
“There’s been so many of them that have taken the extra step," Klieman said. "But that was the challenge. If we were gonna add and extend this time from what we had done in the previous years, we better see some mark in improvement. Not just the amount of weight somebody can put on, but how much faster somebody can get. How much more lean muscle mass guys can put on. That was the challenge every week with our leadership council.”
