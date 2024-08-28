K-State WR Jayce Brown Ready To Make Next Leap
Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown could feel momentum gaining with each game last season.
After a strong finish, he only wants to continue the growth. He is one of the players the Wildcats are counting on entering Saturday's opener against UT-Martin.
"It was really good," Brown said of last year's strong finish. "I've been itching to play. I feel like ending the season on a good note was going to give me more confidence coming into Week One."
Brown started the final six games, catching 14 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. He had five catches for 52 yards and a score in the bowl victory against North Carolina State.
The plan now is to take the next step.
"Definitely being an overall receiver, be able to do anything," said Brown, who had 27 catches for 437 yards last year as a freshman. "I feel like I want to be the guy they can go to on third down. I want to be the guy that can open up the game on a big play. I want to be a guy that can be clutch in certain situations."
What Brown has on his side is a strong relationship with quarterback Avery Johnson. So that should make increased production even easier.
"I feel like it's probably gotten even better," Brown said. "We still do the same things we did last year ... I feel like we have a really good connection."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
