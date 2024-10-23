Kansas' Lance Leipold Gives Thoughts On Sunflower Showdown
Kansas coach Lance Leipold kept an even keel when discussing the "Sunflower Showdown" matchup against Kansas State Saturday in Manhattan during his weekly media availability.
Despite starting the season 2-5, Leipold recognizes there is much at stake, including a chance to save Kansas' bowl hopes with a few more wins.
When discussing how the Jayhawks would fair, Leipold touched on a variety of topics:
On Kansas State's Offensive Play-Calling:
"Chris and his staff do a great job," Leipold said. "[They're] well-coached, balanced. Conor Riley has done an excellent job taking over as [offensive] coordinator mixing things up. [They're] very talented in many positions. They have playmakers on the outside they've been able to get the ball to in the vertical game."
On Kansas State's Rushing Tandem:
"They've got two outstanding running backs [in Dylan Edwards and D.J. Giddens] that compliment each other with different styles," Leipold said. [D.J.] Giddens is a big back who has done nothing but improve each and every year in his career. He's got very good vision, a powerful runner and deceptive speed. Dylan [Edwards] is a great addition for them. Everyone knows what an excellent athlete he was coming out of high school. He showed some of that last year at Colorado. He's explosive in the return game. They can use him in different ways [to] get the ball in his hands."
On Kansas State QB Avery Johnson, Offensive Line Evolution, Tight Ends
"Avery Johnson – his first full year as a starter was a highly national recruit and has shown everything that everyone expected him to be in college," Leipold said. "They've rebuilt their offensive line from a year ago and that group continues to play better every week for them and gel. They always have productive tight ends, and they use many of them. They find ways to get them the ball in the [passing] game."
On Kansas State's Defense
"Defensively, I think [Brendan] Mott leads the league [Big 12] in sacks," Leipold said. "Again, I think [Kansas State is] a well-coached defense schematically that's always been somewhat unique at times in today's world of how they utilize their safeties and get them involved. They rotate a lot of players, and so again, you can see as they mix and match guys that they are well-coached and fundamentally sound."
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
