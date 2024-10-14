Avery Johnson Throws Shade At Colorado's Shedeur Sanders On Social Media
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson heard all the news ahead of his matchup against Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
And he delivered in a 31-28 victory, securing the Wildcats their fifth win of the year. Johnson then took to social media, throwing shade at a group of analysts who doubted his team.
The photo showed a shot of ESPN's College Gameday, where all five of the analysts chose the Buffaloes to upset K-State. On top of that, Johnson had Sanders' song, Perfect Timing, playing over the Instagram story.
Considering the lack of a spotlight on the Wildcats, it's nice to see Johnson getting involved in some trash talk. Meanwhile, the 4-2 Buffaloes are arguably the most talked about team in the nation.
Here's what Johnson had to say following the victory over Colorado:
"This is what football is all about," Johnson said afterward. "Man, we wanted to put the game away the drive before. Some things obviously didn't go our way. Ultimately, you have just got to make plays in big moments. Coach (Chris) Klieman has challenged me and some of our captains and our top players on the team to just make plays in big moments. That's what out guys did tonight."
