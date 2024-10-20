Kansas State Thrilled With QB Avery Johnson's Evolution As A Passer
The West Virginia Mountaineers placed all of their focus on shutting down Kansas State's rushing attack on Saturday night.
The Mountaineers did so successfully, but Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson made them pay by delivering in the passing game. The dual-threat began the year relying heavily on his legs but is at a point now where he can execute without a single rush. Johnson recorded a total of 298 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia, all of which came through the air.
K-State coach Chris Klieman shared his thoughts on Johnson as a passer following the 45-18 victory.
"I thought he was just calm, really cool in the pocket," Klieman began. "I just thought critical situations on third down he found ways to keep plays alive."
It was a one possession game going into halftime, but the Wildcats broke it open with 14 points in each of the final quarters.
"The calmness, the kid's calm," Klieman said. "He's patient, and he understands things. He's not getting antsy in the pocket. He's staying in there, and it's fun to see, especially when we were struggling to rush the football."
Kansas State returns to action next Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-5).
