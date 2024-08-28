Kansas State 2025 Recruit Named One Of Top 15 KC Area Players
The Kansas State 2025 recruiting class is highlighted by five-star tight end Linkon Cure.
That's not to say the rest of the class gets no love. Defensive back RJ Collins was recently named one of the top 15 players in the metropolitan area by the Kansas City Star.
Here's what the newspaper wrote: "A senior cornerback and wide receiver for Staley, Collins received offers from Missouri State University and the University of Delaware before committing to Kansas State University. Outside of football, he ran a 21.23 in the 200 meters at the Missouri Class 5 track and field championships, winning a gold medal."
Collins reportedly is expected to visit USC soon but remains impressed with the Wildcats.
“I loved the coaching staff and how they all just wound me in," Collins told Kansas State On SI this summer. "They actually had a plan for me. They weren’t sugarcoating anything, especially Coach [Joe] Klanderman. He was the one who was really big on me. It’s like every mistake I’d have, he would get on it right away, and I’d learn from what he was telling me. That’s what I like, I like the coaching he was giving me and giving me good steps."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
