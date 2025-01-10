Kansas State Adds Another WR From Transfer Portal
Kansas State added another player from the transfer portal Thursday.
Former New Mexico receiver Caleb Medford will continue his playing career in Manhattan with the Wildcats. He caught 48 passes for 887 yards the last two years. Medford began his college career at TCU, playing one season.
WILDCATS ADD O-LINE TRANSFER
Former Wagner tackle Brandon Sneh committed to Kansas State Wednesday.
This is a huge pickup for the program, as Sneh didn't allow a single sack for the Seahawks this season. He falls right in line with an offensive front that only allowed 13 sacks last season. Quarterback Avery Johnson likes to make plays with his legs, so Sneh will be perfect for the Wildcats' game plan offensively.
WILDCATS LANDS ALABAMA TRANSFER
Kansas State continues to build the football roster through the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, linebacker Jayshawn Ross announced he was transferring from Alabama to join the WIldcats program. He revealed his decision via Instagram.
Ross was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Kansas City.
FORMER K-STATE QB IMPROVED GREATLY IN ONE AREA
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is having a sensational season in his first year out of Kansas State.
But one statistic highlights just how much he's improved since leaving the Wildcats. He leads all college football players in deep-ball completion this year, highlighting his ability to connect downfield.
Howard has thrown for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, as well as seven rushing touchdowns. His star performance over No. 1 Oregon has many pinning Ohio State as the favorite to win the CFP title.
