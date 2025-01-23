Kansas State Adds Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman
Kansas State got a huge acquisition to add to their front line Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats added former Ohio State tackle George Fitzpatrick to bolster their offensive line.
Fitzpatrick was the highest-rated lineman remaining in the portal, as he was the Buckeyes' tackle en route to their title run. Kansas State could use him as a run blocker, as they boasted the second-best rushing unit in the Big 12 last season.
WILL HOWARD RAVES ABOUT DEPARTING KANSAS STATE FOR THE BUCKEYES
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard capped off an amazing postseason with a national championship over Notre Dame Monday night.
It's only natural that he hails his transfer from Kansas State as the best decision of his collegiate career. Howard says he never really was in his full element in Manhattan, KS, giving onlookers the illusion that he was a below average quarterback.
"I think that the way my career started off, I wasn't really a great player my first two years at Kansas State," Howard said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon. "I didn't really turn it on until my junior year. I think a lot of people made assumptions about me, just assuming that I wasn't a good player. But really, I just wasn't myself yet, and I wasn't really settled in. I feel like this year here at Ohio State, I've been completely myself."
But now, with the Buckeyes, Howard has been able to reach immeasurable heights personally and professionally. The former Wildcats signal-caller has praised the program, the players, the coaching, and the people at Ohio State.
"We just have an unbelievable locker room here," Howard said. "It's just so easy to play for these guys and to want to do it for everyone in this building."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.