Kansas State Benefits From OC Conor Riley Being On Sideline
The Kansas State sideline received an energy boost last weekend in Cincinnati.
It was the first game offensive coordinator Conor Riley was on the sideline. The difference was noticeable.
"I think Riles brought some fire to the group," quarterback Avery Johnson said. "Getting after the offensive lineman, really challenging and pushing them."
Coach Chris Klieman said the move was in the works for a few weeks.
Just to get some energy for the o-line," Klieman said. "I thought that was going to be really important. We had talked about it a couple of weeks ago, and then this week it was my decision that you're coming down because I want your energy down there. I thought it was really impactful in between drives to make some adjustments and I thank (Riley) for doing that. It was a selfless act. I said, 'This is what I want you to do,' and he said he'd do anything for me."
AVERY IN THE RUN GAME
Before the game, Klieman said he planned to utilize quarterback Avery Johnson in the run game.
He wasn't kidding.
Johnson carried 10 times for 81 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati.
"Definitely said it was going to be a heavier QB run game this week," Johnson said. "That's one of the strong suits of my game."
Johnson set the tone with a 33-yard run on the first play of the drive. The Wildcats were without injured running back Dylan Edwards.
"It kind of set the tone," Johnson said. "We weren't going to back down. We were going right at you ... It definitely settled me down."
WILDCATS RELIEVED TO GET A W
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats.
It was their first since defeating Kansas in late October. K-State is trying to salvage the season after falling out of the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff picture.
"Just because it felt like we haven't won in a month," Johnson said. "Losing is never good, never something you want to have happen, especially recurring over a long period of time. Just getting back in the win column was definitely good for us."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
