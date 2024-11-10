Kansas State Big 12 Title Hopes Take Hit On Bye Week After Deion Sanders Win
Kansas State entered this season with aspirations of winning the Big 12 championship and competing in the College Football Playoffs.
After a loss to Houston last week, their hopes were left out of their control. They need help with by having Colorado lose another game but the Wildcats' hope took a hit when the Buffaloes defeated Texas Tech 41-27 Saturday night.
Colorado has a favorable schedule remaining, with games against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Despite the Wildcats defeating the Buffaloes earlier this season, they have fewer losses this season in the conference. So it's going to take some help for it to happen.
Texas Tech (6-3) was the only team with a winning record. Utah was the preseason media favorite but has disappointed. The Jayhawks are just 2-6, but even the Wildcats would root for their biggest rivals that weekend. The Cowboys are another team that has sputtered after being the No. 3 pick in the preseason.
The Wildcats can only blame themselves for their predicament. They have every chance to stay atop the race but blew a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead against the underdog Cougars. If Colorado keeps rolling behind quarter Shedur Sanders and coach Deion Sanders, many will consider this a disappointing season for the Wildcats.
They began the season with such high expectations, with some talking national title and quarterback Avery Johnson for the Heisman Trophy.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
