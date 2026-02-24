Browns GM Outlines Shedeur Sanders’s Best Path to Starting Job for 2026

Another NFL season has come and gone, but one thing remains the same: those outside of the Browns organization are still wholly intrigued by the team's plans (or perhaps lack thereof) at quarterback.

At the start of training camp last spring, the Browns had five QBs on their roster: an injured Deshaun Watson, veteran Joe Flacco, AFC North mainstay Kenny Pickett and 2025 draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. By the end of the season, they had just Sanders, Gabriel and Watson. And even though Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, was the one to finish off the campaign it's still not clear who will start come the fall.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, Browns GM Andrew Berry laid out the expectations for Sanders should he hope to snag the starting job in September.

"I think the biggest thing that we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth," Berry said, per Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot. "I think he grew a lot from start 1 to start 7. I think playing more efficiently, not putting the ball in harm's way as much would be important, while maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays.

"And since that type of in-game action is not available to anyone right now, the biggest thing that he can do is learn the new offense, get in with the coaching staff once the offseason program starts, continue to work on his body physically and then make strides when we actually get on the grass."

Watch that answer below:

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on what Shedeur Sanders must show over the next few months to prove he can start from Day 1: pic.twitter.com/fX30qyXBCf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 24, 2026

Berry otherwise (and unsurprisingly) did not commit to naming a starter one way or another, but said he expects all players in the team's quarterback room to compete for the starting role.

Sanders had some flashes of brilliance in his limited time on the field last season, but his 1,4000 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions certainly weren't enough to guarantee the starting nod moving forward.

“Like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined,” new coach Todd Monken said in early February, asked if Sanders was considered QB1 as the offseason began. “Am I excited about Shedeur? Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely. I can’t wait for them to get back and for us to get started.”

As for Gabriel, the Oregon export lost the gig to Sanders but could make strides to improve in his sophomore year. And finally, there is Watson, who has not played since October of 2024 but is making a lot of money just hanging on the sidelines.

It will be very interesting to see what happens in the coming months, especially with the draft approaching. The Browns' QB situation is one to watch, yet again.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated