Three Crucial Games Will Determine Kansas State’s Potential

The Kansas State Wildcats won’t be having an easy 2026 schedule—a lot of tough competition, especially in October.

This is what college football is all about. Teams will need to beat good teams to go far and reach success. The Wildcats have at least three games that will be crucial to their performance at a high level.

Three Key Matchups for the Wildcats to Elevate Their Program

Houston Cougars (October 10)

The Wildcags' first ultimate test will be against the Cougars. It’s interesting because neither team has a long history. Cougars and Wildcats have only met twice against each other.

Kansas State won the first meeting 41-0 on October 28, 2023. Houston won the last matchup 24-19 on November 2, 2024. The Wildcats will be at home when they face off against the Cougars. Playing on their home turf will bring some comfort and confidence. However, this is a talented Houston team that they must come ready to play against.

The Cougars finished fourth in the Big 12 with a 10-3 overall record. Kansas State finished 4-2 at home and 5-4 in conference play. Therefore, the Wildcats have a chance in this game.

Kansas Jayhawks (Oct 17)

The Wildcats will take on their rival, the Jayhawks, in a special Homecoming game. These two teams have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to 1902.

Anytime the Wildcats and Jayhawks meet, it's must-see TV. However, the last meeting wasn't must-see TV for Jayhawks fans. The Wildcats dominated the previous meeting, winning 42-17 on October 25, 2025.

Kansas State did a lot of damage in the first and third quarters in that game. They combined for 35 points between those two quarters. The Wildcats have a 17-game winning streak against Kansas. The Jayhawks haven’t beaten Kansas State since Nov 1, 2008.

It may sound wild, but the Wildcats can’t underestimate them at Homecoming. Streaks and droughts are meant to be broken at some point. Upsets are highly possible in college football. Hopefully, that’s not the case for the Wildcats.

Iowa State Cyclones (Nov 28)

The Cyclones finished two games ahead of the Wildcats in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State ended its season on a three-game winning streak and is looking to enter the season with a lot of momentum.

Although they lost their head coach, this is still a talented group. The Cyclones won their last meeting against the Wildcats, 24-21, last August in Dublin, Ireland. Quarterback Avery Johnson threw two touchdowns and 273 yards.

Honorable Mention:

Arizona State Sun Devils (Oct 24)

The Wildcats will travel to Tempe to take on the Sun Devils—the 2024 Big 12 champions. Although the Sun Devils didn’t make the playoffs last season after being decimated by injuries, this is a sleeper team in the Big 12 entering the 2026 season.

The Wildcats are 1-6 against the Sun Devils. Arizona State won the last meeting 24-14 on November 16, 2024.

