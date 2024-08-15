Kansas State Can Move On From Ex After Will Howard Named Starter At Ohio State
It's not that the Kansas State fan base needed any more assurance.
They were done with former quarterback Will Howard the moment he decided to enter the transfer portal last season. On Thursday, it just became official.
Well, more official than it already was.
Ohio State named Howard as the starter for this season.
"We're really excited about Will being the starter," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. "He has really taken command of the offense. You feel him in the huddle, you feel his experience. He did a really good job of changing his body in the offseason, so he's become a threat, both with his legs and with his arm. The more he understands what he's doing out there ... he's really executing very well."
It just means Wildcats fans can focus solely on what they have. Sophomore Avery Johnson is in control for one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. After he led them to a bowl victory last season, the Wildcats are among the favorites in the Big 12. There is talk of a berth in the College Football Playoffs.
And there's Johnson, who is considered a darkhorse candidate by some.
Last year Howard put up some solid numbers for K-State but Johnson has the ability and confidence to make him an even further distant memory. That chance begins when it faces UT-Martin Aug. 31.
