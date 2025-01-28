Kansas State Continues To Covet Texas With Latest Recruiting Offer To DB
Kansas State is trying to bolster its defensive back with one of the latest scholarship offers.
The Wildcats recently offered a spot to cornerback Elijajuan Houston out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He also has offers from Michigan State, Texas-San Antonio and Nevada.
Houston made the announcement via social media.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Houston is in the 2027 class, so he has yet to hit the recruiting rankings. His high school team went 16-0 and finished ranked No. 1 in the state last season.
WILDCATS ALSO OFFER RB
On Monday, Davis Penn, a running back out of tradition-rich Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School, announced he received an off from K-State.
Penn is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports for the Class of 2026. He also has offers from Tulane, Arizona State, Baylor and Wisconsin. He had committed to Baylor but recently reopened the recruiting process.
Last year Penn's season ended early because of injuries. He still averaged 6.8 yards a carry and had 20 touchdowns. He was named Newcome of the Year by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2023 and last year was an honorable mention All-Area selection.
MCDANIEL STEPPING UP AS A SCORER
Kansas State point guard Dug McDaniel is a self-proclaimed "pass-first" point guard.
That doesn't mean he can't score the ball. He scored a team-high 15 points in Saturday's victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Afterward, he said it helps teammates Max Jones and Brendan Hausen when the point guard is aggressive.
"It definitely helps the offense when the head of the snake of being aggressive," McDaniel said. "Putting pressure on the defense, it opens it up for guys like Max and Brendan to get easier shots because they have to respect what I'm doing."
The victory helped the Wildcats snap a six-game losing streak. Coach Jerome Tang has made an effort to make McDaniel become a better scorer.
"Me and coach been talking the last few days," McDaniel said. "He's been preaching to me to be aggressive, think score first. The pass is always going to be there. I'm a pass-first point guard. That's like second nature to me. He just wants me to be aggressive, put pressure on the defense early so I can get my guys open."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
