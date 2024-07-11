Kansas State D-Line Ready To Atone For 2023 Performance Versus Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
With all the high-powered offenses in the Big 12, it is vital for a successful team to have a strong defensive line.
Because of the experience that seniors Brendan Mott and Cody Stufflebean bring, Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman feels good about this unit. It is something he has had during his time with the Wildcats.
“We've been really fortunate that we've always had a lot of depth in our defensive line. Coach Tui (Mike Tuiasosopo) and Coach Wyatt (Buddy Wyatt) do a great job, and we're probably going to have eight or nine deep on the defensive line, and we've always rotated guys really well,” Klieman said Tuesday afternoon at the Big 12 Media Days in an interview aired on ESPNU.
In addition to Mott and Stufflebean, Klieman likes the depth.
“I'm really comfortable and excited about the number of defensive linemen we have that have played a lot of Big 12 football, as well as some of the new guys we have coming on, some freshmen that will be redshirt freshmen that I think can really be effective pass rushers,” Klieman said.
“And there's no doubt about it, you've got to be able to stop the run, and you've got to be able to get a good rush on the passer.”
One of the teams that will challenge K-State is Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have what many people consider the best running back in the conference in Ollie Gordon. He ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in last year's 29-21 victory.
“He's a tremendous talent,” Klieman said. “He's got really good speed. He's a home run hitter, as well as he can run through arm tackles. He had a breakout season and it started around our game and he continued to elevate. He's a terrific football player, and we're glad we play him in Manhattan and not Stillwater.”
K-State plays Oklahoma State September 28 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats will try to avenge last year’s 29-21 loss in Stillwater.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/. Twitter:@KStateOnSI