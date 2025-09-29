Wildcats Gift KSU Coach Chris Klieman More Than a Win on His Birthday
Early last week, Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman admitted his team lacked fire.
In fact, he said the last time he saw that twinkle in his players' eyes was in their season opener against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. However, after the Cyclones loss, the Wildcats hadn't been able to regain the composure he saw from his team in that game.
It led to two more losses to both Army and Arizona. Then came the bye week, and oh did KSU need it. At 1-3, even Klieman and his coaching staff knew the season could be lost among its fan base and even the players if they didn't come out with something to prove against an undefeated UCF squad this past Saturday.
Well, his guys delivered in a big way, earning a 34-20 win over UCF and, for at least one week, righting the ship in Manhattan.
"There's always going to be things to work on, but it's fun to be able to come in here on Monday and celebrate a win rather than going through another tough loss," Klieman said.. "In the same respect, we know we've got to get some of these guys back healthy."
One of the key players KSU saw return was star running back Dylan Edwards. He toted the rock a game-high 20 times, accounting for 173 yards on the ground in the game. It's important to note, 75 of those yards came on one play when Edwards broke loose for the long touchdown run in the third quarter.
During the team's loss to Arizona back on September 12, Edwards tried to suit up for the Wildcats while nursing an injury. After a few runs, he as well as the coaching staff knew he didn't have enough in him that night to continue to play at the high level required of him.
That certainly didn't seem to be the case Saturday against the Knights.
"We're a different team when Dylan Edwards plays," Klieman said. "We maybe get too hard on the O-Line when Dylan's not in there because Dylan makes some things right if it's not right. He was obviously the spark we needed."
That spark also translated to defense for Kansas State. The Wildcats held a potent UCF offense in check all game, although they gave up their fair share of big plays in the win. Ultimately, it was the bend, but don't break ability of the KSU defense that had their head coach smiling ear-to-ear during his postgame press conference, which is where he also let out the not-so-well-kept secret that it was his birthday.
"Okay, yes, it is my birthday, and when it got to be 31-20 and they were driving, I was like 'Oh my God, here we go again.'" he said of UCF starting to find some success against the KSU defense. "(I'm) proud of the guys to be able to get some stops on defense after we gave up some explosive plays."
When trying to determine what the true gift was for Klieman's birthday, it's safe to say it wasn't the win — although that certainly may have been the catalyst. Ultimately, Klieman wanted his guys flying to the ball, making plays and having fun while they do it. If the punter pins them deep or a safety breaks up a deep ball, Klieman wanted his team celebrating the wins inside the game.
At one point, the celebrating even led to a verbal warning from the refs.
"We got a sideline warning," Klieman said. "Heck, I didn't care. You know, it's fun. Celebrate this game. You only get so many opportunities to play it and you practice the living daylights out of it. I think we got 30 sideline warnings during practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday because that was what we emphasize — celebrate with your teammates. That becomes contagious and leadership and energy is a contact sport."
It's a happy Monday in the Little Apple, but Kansas State is still a game below .500 on the season with a daunting stretch of games still staring at them. This week, the Wildcats need to take the act on the road to take on a Baylor team that is feeling pretty good, too.
The Bears knocked off Oklahoma State to the tune of 45-27, and already has a win over then-nationally ranked SMU under their belt this season. It'll be another morning kickoff for Kansas State, and the game will be streamed nationally on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m.
Saturday's win against UCF is a program builder for a team that needed to start a new season, but Klieman will be the first to tell you his team can't take their foot off the gas.
"We've got to build on it and make sure it's not a one-off because when you get punched in the mouth, you've got to be able to fight back," he said. "I thought we got punched in the mouth on defense in the third and fourth quarter a little bit, and those kids kept fighting and ended up making some plays."