Kansas State Fans Can Look At Dylan Edwards' Rate Bowl Performance As Glimmer Of Hope
If Kansas State fans need any sign of optimism for running back Dylan Edwards, look no further than his Rate Bowl performance last season.
In his first true start with the Wildcats, Edwards had 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with two receptions for 27 yards and a receiving touchdown.
It may not mean much to some, but a newcomer like Edwards benefitted from having his first game in the spotlight.
"Right after the game when I saw my parents, we just hugged it out," Edwards said. "It was a long season, and it just felt good to have a game like that."
Edwards ended his sophomore campaign with 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns, 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and 25 returns for 438 yards and one touchdown.
"I've been playing football since I was four years old, so every game now is a blessing to me," Edwards said. "I don't really get too nervous anymore, get too high or low. It's just really about going into a smile on my face, getting ready to play."
BIG-TIME GUARD COMMITS TO KANSAS STATE FROM TRANSFER PORTAL
The Kansas State Wildcats are reeling after losing sharpshooter Brendan Hausen to the transfer portal.
But don't worry, Wildcats fans, help is on the way. Former Monmouth star Abdi Bashir Jr. announced his commitment to Kansas State Monday, giving Kansas State the guard support they need.
This came just days after Bashir announced his departure from the Hawks.
Bashir ranked right outside the top 15 in scoring across the country last season, averaging 20.1 points. The Wildcats need offensive help after losing three of its top four scorers from last year.
