Kansas State Fans Critical Of Chris Klieman Being Left Off Top 25 Coaches List
Here's how shocked Kansas State fans were about coach Chris Klieman being left of On3.com's Top 25 list:
Even a Kansas fan was upset.
Klieman was not listed among the nation's top coaches by the publication, which drew criticism from fans.
One fan wrote on X: "I’m a KU fan, and I would take Chris Klieman (KSU) over a bunch on this list. Some frauds on here but at big name schools, at least for now anyway!"
The snub occurred despite leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 9-4 record and a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
To make things worse, six Big 12 coaches were placed ahead of him. They were No. 7 Deion Sanders (Colorado), No. 8 Kyle Whittingham (Utah), No. 13 Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), No. 14 Lance Leipold (Kansas), No. 24 Kalani Sitake (BYU) and No. 25 Matt Campbell (Iowa State).
Klieman was 2-3 against the coaches placed above him last season. The Wildcats did not play Utah.
One X user expressed his disappointment with the rankings by posting: "Chris Klieman not on this list is weak."
Another user referred to the list as "satire" because of Klieman's omission.
Klieman has a 48-28 record in six seasons at Kansas State. This season, he has a chance to prove the list wrong. The Wildcats open the season against Iowa State Aug. 23 in Ireland.
