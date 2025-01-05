Kansas State Fans React To TCU Loss Saturday Night
The Kansas State Wildcats looked ready to win their second consecutive conference matchup over TCU and end their road losing streak.
Then, Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds hit a go-ahead shot to cap off his 18-point performance.
And just like that, the fans' optimism about the team's performance seeped, reciprocating into criticism and dismay.
Kansas State's inability to score all game eventually caught up in the waning moments. The Wildcats rebounded TCU, especially on the offensive end. However, the inability to capitalize and get second-chance points halted any offensive momentum. They missed several shots at the rim and went 6 of 28 from 3-point range. Many of their shots from long distance felt forced and spontaneous, and the incapability to connect shortened their possessions.
"I was building my dream home when sadly I ran out of bricks," one user said. "Suddenly, I see Coleman Hawkins walking down the street! All I had to do was tell him the game was on the line, and he threw up enough bricks for me to complete my ENTIRE HOUSE! Thanks Coleman! You finally came up clutch!"
In addition, the free-throw disparage only continued for the Wildcats. They only got to the line five times and only made two of those free throws.
And of course, K-State coach Jerome Tang was the center of critiques Saturday night.
The Wildcats face Oklahoma State (8-5) Tuesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.